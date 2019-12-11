|
Gary L. Allard
Osceola - Gary L. Allard, 81 of Osceola, Iowa passed away Tuesday, December 3rd at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Gary passed away peacefully with family by his side.
Gary spent most of his adult life living in Des Moines, Iowa. After a long career as a Mailer and Union Representative Gary retired from RR Donnelly and Sons. After retiring Gary started a new career driving for Southern Iowa Trolley where he enjoyed meeting new people.
Gary loved traveling and made it to Colorado almost yearly. He enjoyed animals and supported numerous animal welfare groups.
Gary is survived by his long time companion Karen Defenbaugh, daughter Lisa Carnes (James), son Larry Propati (Debbie), granddaughter Kelsey Abel (Bryan), grandson Zack Dudley (Fiona) and step granddaughters Alexandria and Madelyn Carnes. Gary is also survived by a large extended family.
Gary was preceded in death by his son's Jeffrey and Jamie Allard, his mother Zoa' Riley and his grandmother Edith Nelson.
Memorial contributions may be made to MercyOne Hospice of Johnston, Iowa or to your local animal rescue/shelter.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Golden, Colorado.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019