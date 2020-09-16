Gary L. Cooksey



September 18, 1940 - July 14, 2020



Gary L. Cooksey passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at his home in El Sobrante, California, on July 14, 2020. Gary spent much of his life residing back and forth between the Midwest and California where he met his beloved wife of 50 years, Jean. He is survived by Jean and their four children Danelle, Damian (Gail), April and Hud (Allanhy). Gary is also survived by his five beautiful grandchildren who kept him smiling until the end; Harrison, Faye, Elton, Oliver and Emma. In addition, Gary is survived by his dear stepbrother, Robert Brewer.



Gary enjoyed fishing, road trips, cooking and had a love for music and boxing. Some of his favorite performers included Elvis, Hank Williams Jr. and Dinah Washington.



Gary's visitation and viewing were limited to immediate family and cremation proceeded per Gary's wishes. A Virtual Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future and all are welcome to attend. Details to follow. Gary will be remembered fondly by lifelong friends.









