1/1
Gary L. Cooksey
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary L. Cooksey

September 18, 1940 - July 14, 2020

Gary L. Cooksey passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at his home in El Sobrante, California, on July 14, 2020. Gary spent much of his life residing back and forth between the Midwest and California where he met his beloved wife of 50 years, Jean. He is survived by Jean and their four children Danelle, Damian (Gail), April and Hud (Allanhy). Gary is also survived by his five beautiful grandchildren who kept him smiling until the end; Harrison, Faye, Elton, Oliver and Emma. In addition, Gary is survived by his dear stepbrother, Robert Brewer.

Gary enjoyed fishing, road trips, cooking and had a love for music and boxing. Some of his favorite performers included Elvis, Hank Williams Jr. and Dinah Washington.

Gary's visitation and viewing were limited to immediate family and cremation proceeded per Gary's wishes. A Virtual Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future and all are welcome to attend. Details to follow. Gary will be remembered fondly by lifelong friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved