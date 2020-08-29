1/1
Gary L. Hood Sr.
Gary L. Hood SR

Des Moines -

Gary Leonard Hood was born in Des Moines, Iowa on September 14, 1944, to Robert Sr. and Alberta (Martin) Hood. He passed away on August 28, 2020.

He graduated from Altoona High in 1963. Gary worked at different manufacturing jobs as well as co-owning an auto/lawn repair shop with a brother-in-law. He retired from Ryko Manufacturing in Grimes, Iowa.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Betty Hood of Des Moines. He is survived by his son Eric (Jody) Hood of Des Moines; Grandaughter (light of his life) Rebecca Jane Hood. Two brothers Fred (Mary) Hood of Des Moines and Rodney (Kelly) Hood of Arizona. Two sisters, Judy Michner of Milo and Pamela (Mike) Brown of Des Moines. Brothers-in-law Doran (Barb) Reed of Grimes, Bill (Roxy) Reed of Urbandale, Sister-in-law Roberta "Cookie" Hood of Des Moines. Barb (Bill) Happelman of California, Mary Swinehart of Des Moines, Janice (Tom) Hanson of Johnston, Connie Nading as well as many Nephews, Nieces and Friends.

Gary is preceded in death by both his father and mother and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Son Gary Hood, Jr. Brother Bobby Hood, Jr, Sister Roberta Livestay, brother-in-law Jim Reed, and 2 nephews and nieces as well as other family and friends. Private burial will be in the Altoona Cemetery.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

