|
|
Gary L. Olney
West Des Moines - Gary Olney, 81, passed away on April 29, 2020.
Gary was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to Russell and Lola Olney on December 10, 1938. He met his future wife, Mary Jane, at Elmwood Elementary School, and they ended up attending Drake University together. Gary received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Drake and his Ph.D. from Iowa State University. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi.
As a lifelong educator, Gary was the teacher of the year in 1966 and went on to become the Assistant Superintendent for the Muscatine Community School District, Associate State Superintendent for the Iowa Department of Education, Vice-President of Business and Finance at Drake University, and working at American Management Resources.
He was a wonderful husband, giving father to two daughters, and a loving kind grandfather. He loved his family and cared that they were happy, educated, and productive. Gary respected his peers and coworkers while expecting them to achieve their goals and objectives.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Lola, and wife Mary Jane, who died in 2012. His daughters Melissa and Jennifer Olney and his granddaughter Madison Olney survive him.
Private funeral arrangements will be held at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 9 to May 10, 2020