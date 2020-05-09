Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Olney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Olney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Olney Obituary
Gary L. Olney

West Des Moines - Gary Olney, 81, passed away on April 29, 2020.

Gary was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to Russell and Lola Olney on December 10, 1938. He met his future wife, Mary Jane, at Elmwood Elementary School, and they ended up attending Drake University together. Gary received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Drake and his Ph.D. from Iowa State University. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi.

As a lifelong educator, Gary was the teacher of the year in 1966 and went on to become the Assistant Superintendent for the Muscatine Community School District, Associate State Superintendent for the Iowa Department of Education, Vice-President of Business and Finance at Drake University, and working at American Management Resources.

He was a wonderful husband, giving father to two daughters, and a loving kind grandfather. He loved his family and cared that they were happy, educated, and productive. Gary respected his peers and coworkers while expecting them to achieve their goals and objectives.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Lola, and wife Mary Jane, who died in 2012. His daughters Melissa and Jennifer Olney and his granddaughter Madison Olney survive him.

Private funeral arrangements will be held at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -