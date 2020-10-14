1/1
Gary L. Simpson
Gary L. Simpson

Des Moines -

Gary L. Simpson, 67, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Iowa Veteran's Home, Marshalltown, Iowa. Gary was born on October 7, 1952, to Clifford and Darlene (Kellogg) Simpson in DesMoines, Iowa. He was the middle child of 3. Gary married Carol Weeks on February 9, 1970 and they lived in the Des Moines area until he joined the Air force. They enjoyed assignments in Missouri, Texas, Ohio, and Germany. To this marriage, 3 children were born: Valerie, Stacie and Lisa. On June 17, 1989, Gary married LindaOakes. They lived in Hawaii and Texas, before settling in Des Moines in 1997.

Gary served in the US Air Force for 20 years until his retirement in 1992. He retired from the workforce in 2001.

Gary enjoyed woodworking, playing chess, darts, bowling, movies, music, dancing, Volksmarching, & much more. Gary was an artist. While in high school he had a drawing on display at the Des Moines Art Center. He also wrote poetry.

Gary is survived by his daughters Valerie Simpson of Indianola, Stacie Simpson (Maximo) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida & Lisa Simpson of Altoona; stepsons Jeffrey Kittell (Stacy) of Baxter & Christopher Oakes of Kansas City, Missouri; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brother Wayne Simpson (Carol) of Buckeye, Arizona, sister Karen Simpson of Des Moines, and numerous nieces & nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Linda, his parents, half-brother, Marvin McDonald, and stepson, Trae Kittell.

Memorial services will be 12-noon Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Iles-Grandview Park funeral home. please wear a mask, and social distance.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
