Gary L. SteffenSioux Rapids, IA - July 23, 1939 - June 19, 2020No formal service will be held at this time.Gary Lowell Steffen, 80, of Sioux Rapids, IA ended his fight with cancer the morning of Friday, June 19th 2020. Gary was born & raised in Spencer, IA by loving parents Elmer & Johanna Steffen.Gary loved sports and was an all-state athlete in high-school, excelling in basketball & football. In 1960-1964, He served in the US Navy on the vessel USS Dixie. Gary was an accomplished skilled welder and fabricator throughout his life.Gary was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, trapping & fishing. He also had a lifelong love and ability to train horses & hunting dogs. In the late 60's-70's Gary was a "tough-as-nails" outrider for team 'Stubb Johnson' in the Chuck Wagon races in NW IA.Gary is survived by: his wife & loving life-companion, Linda Knudtson Steffen; Sons: Brian VanLangen of Blairsburg, IA & Greg Steffen of Vienna, MO. Daughters: Jessi Steffen Majeres of Waukee, IA & Josie Steffen Edeal of Sioux Rapids, IA. As well as 7 grandchildren.Gary was a baptized Christian with a good moral compass. He was loving husband, Dad & family man. Gary will be fondly remembered for his unmistakable laugh, antics & always-present sense of humor.Condolences and memories can be shared to Linda Steffen, 108 Elm St, P.O. Box 352, Sioux Rapids, IA 50585Arrangements by Martin-Mattice Funeral Home