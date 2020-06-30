1/1
Gary L. Steffen
Gary L. Steffen

Sioux Rapids, IA - July 23, 1939 - June 19, 2020

No formal service will be held at this time.

Gary Lowell Steffen, 80, of Sioux Rapids, IA ended his fight with cancer the morning of Friday, June 19th 2020. Gary was born & raised in Spencer, IA by loving parents Elmer & Johanna Steffen.

Gary loved sports and was an all-state athlete in high-school, excelling in basketball & football. In 1960-1964, He served in the US Navy on the vessel USS Dixie. Gary was an accomplished skilled welder and fabricator throughout his life.

Gary was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, trapping & fishing. He also had a lifelong love and ability to train horses & hunting dogs. In the late 60's-70's Gary was a "tough-as-nails" outrider for team 'Stubb Johnson' in the Chuck Wagon races in NW IA.

Gary is survived by: his wife & loving life-companion, Linda Knudtson Steffen; Sons: Brian VanLangen of Blairsburg, IA & Greg Steffen of Vienna, MO. Daughters: Jessi Steffen Majeres of Waukee, IA & Josie Steffen Edeal of Sioux Rapids, IA. As well as 7 grandchildren.

Gary was a baptized Christian with a good moral compass. He was loving husband, Dad & family man. Gary will be fondly remembered for his unmistakable laugh, antics & always-present sense of humor.

Condolences and memories can be shared to Linda Steffen, 108 Elm St, P.O. Box 352, Sioux Rapids, IA 50585

Arrangements by Martin-Mattice Funeral Home

martinmatticefuneralhome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martin-Mattice Funeral Home - Emmetsburg
704 Grand Avenue
Emmetsburg, IA 50536
(712) 852-4823
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
I worked with Gary, he was a very good person, had good feeling for other people, Gary is in a better place now. Bless you Linda.
Leo Wigen
Friend
June 30, 2020
Linda & family, I am so very sorry for your loss. I remember meeting Gary. He was so friendly and seemed like such a down-to-earth kind of guy. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Please take care of yourselves.
Kathy Buenting
Friend
June 30, 2020
Josie Edeal
