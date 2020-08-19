1/1
Gary Lee Irwin
1937 - 2020
Gary Lee Irwin

Waco, TX - Gary Lee Irwin, 84, passed away August 14, 2020 in Waco Texas. Gary was born September 23, 1937 in Clarinda Iowa to parents Otis W. Irwin and Tillie Katherine Irwin. He resided in Richardson Texas for many years, and was married to Constance Jean Irwin from October 12, 1957 until her passing on June 28, 1989. Gary was a graduate of East High School in Des Moines Iowa, served in the Iowa Air National Guard, and attended All Saints Catholic Church in Dallas. Gary is survived by his daughter Cyndy Irwin Dwyer of Ft. Worth Texas, son Scott Irwin of Waco Texas, sisters Pat Thompson of Plano Texas, Sandee Terill of Mesquite Texas, and brother Otis W. Irwin Jr. of Johnston Iowa. Gary was also blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A service of remembrance and celebration is scheduled on Thursday August 20, 2020 at the Restland Wildwood Chapel at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
(469) 925-1436
