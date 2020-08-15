Gary Lee Nelson



Johnston, Iowa - Gary Nelson, age 81, passed away at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines due to a tragic accident on Friday, August 14, 2020. Gary was born the son of Marion and Ruby Nelson on October 17, 1938 in Goldfield, Iowa.



Gary graduated from Iowa State University with his bachelor's degree. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Gary earned his Certified Life Underwriter through Principal and retired as a director after 39 years. Throughout his life Gary held many memberships which included Saint James Lutheran Church, Sons of the Revolutionary War, Sons of the Civil War and Sons of Norway. Everyone who knew Gary knew he was an avid Cyclone super fan. He was a do it yourself guy who took great pride in building their lake home and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. More than anything, Gary was incredibly proud of his boys and grandchildren, he loved spending time with his family from vacationing, to fishing at their lake home on Sun Valley Lake to spectating all of his grandchildren's activities.



Those left behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Sharyn; sons, Jeffrey (Shannon) Nelson, Brent (Judy) Nelson, Bradley Nelson and Eric (Heather) Nelson; daughter-in-law, Corrine Nelson; sister, Karen (Jerry) Tollefson; sister-in-law, Judy Nelson; nine grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents; son, Andrew Nelson; sister, Marlene Billings; and his brother, Donald Nelson.



Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Saint James Lutheran Church, 5665 Merle Hay Rd., Johnston. Burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Madrid, Iowa at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to The Iowa State University Boone County 4-H Fran Thompson Memorial - Boone County Extension Service, 603 Story Street, Boone, IA 50036.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store