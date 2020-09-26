1/1
Gary Lee Schneider
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Schneider

Des Moines - Gary Lee Schneider, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after a long illness.

Gary was born March 8, 1949 in Alliance, NE, to Sylvia (Brixius) and Keith Schneider. He graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 1971. Gary worked many years with TJ Maxx, retiring in 2014 as a store manager. He loved people and could always strike up a conversation.

Gary enjoyed boating, fishing, and working on home improvement projects. His sons were very

appreciative of his help on various projects, including finishing a basement and remodeling a kitchen. Gary loved animals and his sons would often tease him about feeding peanuts to the squirrels and blue jays.

Gary is survived by his wife Lynda, his sons Corey (Jennifer) Schneider of Olathe, KS. and Derek Schneider, of Windsor Heights, IA; grandchildren, Marguerite, Kate, Matt, Wren, and Madison; and his sister Linda (Phil) Gasseling of Mendota Heights, MN. Gary will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved