Gary Lee Schneider
Des Moines - Gary Lee Schneider, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, after a long illness.
Gary was born March 8, 1949 in Alliance, NE, to Sylvia (Brixius) and Keith Schneider. He graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln in 1971. Gary worked many years with TJ Maxx, retiring in 2014 as a store manager. He loved people and could always strike up a conversation.
Gary enjoyed boating, fishing, and working on home improvement projects. His sons were very
appreciative of his help on various projects, including finishing a basement and remodeling a kitchen. Gary loved animals and his sons would often tease him about feeding peanuts to the squirrels and blue jays.
Gary is survived by his wife Lynda, his sons Corey (Jennifer) Schneider of Olathe, KS. and Derek Schneider, of Windsor Heights, IA; grandchildren, Marguerite, Kate, Matt, Wren, and Madison; and his sister Linda (Phil) Gasseling of Mendota Heights, MN. Gary will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.