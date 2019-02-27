|
Gary Lee Walker
Indianola - Gary Lee Walker, 68, of Indianola passed away at home, surrounded by love, on February 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Gary was born in Beloit, Kansas on November 21, 1950 to Claude and Frances (Simpson) Walker. He graduated from Parker High School in 1968. Gary moved to Iowa in 1970 where he later met and married Carolyn (Shull) Morgan. They shared thirty-one years together growing their family and building memories in their Indianola home until her passing in 2009.
Gary's first love was in serving his country and community. He was proud to be a Vietnam War veteran where he served as a Military Policeman for the US Army. After his military duty Gary continued his career in law enforcement. While working full time as a patrolman Gary was proud to have earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from DMACC in 1980. For thirty-seven years he served at the Clive Police Department in a variety of positions including Interim Police Chief and Lieutenant until his retirement in 2010. In 2008 he was honored for his work and named Iowa's Police Officer of the Year. Never tiring to protect and serve, he also worked part time for the US Marshals for twenty-eight years until his cancer diagnosis forced him to step down. Gary was a leader, friend, and mentor to many of his brothers and sisters in blue.
Gary enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Those who were fortunate enough to know him, will remember his playful demeanor and his emphasis on being true to his word. Gary attended Summerset Baptist Church and knew Jesus was his Lord and Savior. He took pleasure in taking motorcycle rides, riding his tractor on his acreage, traveling, bowling, playing cribbage, and beating everyone at corn hole.
Gary considered himself blessed to find love again with Susan Rhoads. They married on July 9, 2016 and extended his circle of love in which he enjoyed his new role as Papa G. Although their time was cut too short, their enjoyment and love of each other was evident to all.
Among those who live with his legacy are his wife, Susan, and his children George (Tracy) Morgan, Dean (Marian) Morgan, Alette (Rick) Bodendorfer; his grandchildren Adam, Raven, Gabrielle, Mary Jo, Benjamin, and Phillip; Susan's children and grandchildren (Dave) and Angela Rapone and Vincenzo, Dan and (Jamie) Monico and Gia and Ava, and Jonathan and (Dawn) Rhoads and Ethan; siblings Larry (Shirley) Walker, Mary Walker, Sherrie Walker, and Terry Roark; sister-in-laws Anita Ferren and Stephanie Shull; many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins, not limited to but including Traci (Scott) Raridon, Charles "Chip" Shull, Robert "Chris" Ferren, Renee (Tim) Harmon, Jim (Renee) Evans, and JD Walker.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Claude Walker, his stepfather and loving mother, Dayton and Frances Cashman, his precious daughter Char'lee Michelle, his beloved wife Carolyn, and his dear brother-in-laws, Charles Shull, Robert Ferren and Jerry Walker.
Gary's family wishes to thank the many nurses of Mercy 8 South and Hospice who assisted him in his battle of cancer and the Cops Against Cancer organization.
Family will accept visitors on Friday March 1 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Hamilton's Funeral Home at 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home Saturday March 2 at 10:00 with interment following at Rising Sun Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cops Against Cancer, Mercy Hospice, and Summerset Baptist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 27, 2019