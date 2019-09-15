Services
St Francis of Assisi
7075 Ashworth Rd
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church
West Des Moines, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church
West Des Moines, IA
1959 - 2019
Gary Niehaus Obituary
Gary Niehaus

West Des Moines - Gary Lynn Niehaus passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Templeton, Iowa, the son of Earl and Jeanne (Fox) Niehaus on March 29, 1959. Gary attended Kuemper Catholic High School, Iowa State University, and Palmer College of Chiropractic. He graduated in March 1983 with a Doctorate in Chiropractic. While attending Iowa State University, Gary met his one and only love, Mary Culliton. They were united in marriage on April 30, 1983, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Gary was a chiropractor for 36 years, with a practice in West Des Moines. He enjoyed getting to know his patients and their families and considered all of them as friends. The practice was managed by Kim Young for 28 years, and she became a special friend of the entire Niehaus family. Gary was an avid Cyclone fan and loved all things Iowa State. He has been attending Iowa State football games for decades and loved to tailgate with family and friends. Gary was well-known for late night Dairy Queen runs, vacations with extended family members, crazy socks and ties, Christmas decorations, and a laugh that will be missed by all.

Gary is survived by his wife, Mary, and their children, Thomas (Joby) of Nashville, TN, and Michael of Des Moines, IA; siblings Sandra Rose and Sherry Engelen, and many nieces and nephews who were very special to him. He was proceeded in death by his father, Earl; mother, Jeanne; father-in-law, Edward Culliton, mother-in-law, Beatrice Culliton; and niece, Mary Kate Zittergruen.

A visitation will be held at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., concluding with a rosary prayer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MercyOne Foundation or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
