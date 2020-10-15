1/1
Gary Otto
Gary Otto

Brooklyn - Gary Thomas Otto, age 80, of Brooklyn, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home. There will be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn. Memorials may be sent to Family of Gary Otto, c/o Kloster Funeral Home, P.O. Box 341, Brooklyn, Iowa 52211.

Gary is survived by a daughter Karlene Gifford, of Newton; three grandchildren Elizabeth Rozendaal, Nathan Gifford and Zachary Gifford; six great grandchildren Petyon, Lane, Haylee, Reagan Rozendaal and Allison, and Katelyn Gifford; and a sister Renee Otto of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gary was born February 3, 1940, in Grinnell, the son of Eugene and Marian (Ormiston) Otto. He graduated from BGM High School in 1959. Gary was a farmer and a lifelong resident of Brooklyn.

Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
605 Jackson Street
Brooklyn, IA 52211
641-522-9250
