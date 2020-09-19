Gary Poulson
Ankeny - Gary Poulson, 78, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on September 17, 2020. He entered the hospital on September 4, 2020 with pneumonia. While there, they discovered he had pancreatic cancer that had spread to his lungs and liver. Gary came home on September 15 and died 2 days later. His family was very grateful that he was able to come home and they had an opportunity to tell them they loved him.
He was born March 14, 1942 in Iowa City to Lyle and (Edith) Wagner. Gary met Linda Byal doing a play together during their junior year. They dated throughout the rest of high school and were married June 16, 1963. They were married for 57 years.
After high school, Gary worked for the Des Moines Register. Following the Register, he went on to work for Bill Erickson at the Standard station at East 14th and Euclid in Des Moines, then to Wright Printing as an estimator. Wright Printing sold to American Spirit Graphics where he eventually retired as CEO in 2002.
Gary and Linda lived in Des Moines after they were wed. They then moved to a house in Altoona. After the kids had graduated, they moved to an acreage in Bondurant. Finally, in 2005, they moved to a townhome in Ankeny. Gary was a longtime member of the Masons and Shriners. He was an avid outdoorsman and would take yearly trips to Colorado and Canada for hunting and fishing expeditions.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Kymberly (Steve) Den Hartog; grandson, Isaac Den Hartog; and daughter in law, Kate Poulson.
Gary was preceded in death by his son, Christopher in 2016; and his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St. SW, Altoona. Burial will follow services at Union Chapel Cemetery in Mingo. The family respectfully request all guests to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com