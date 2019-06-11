Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Osceola - Services for Gary will be held 11:00 am, Thursday; June 13, 2019 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Visitation will be open after 12 noon Wednesday with the family present to greet friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M Wednesday evening at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

Gary is survived by his parents, Ron and Linda Reed of Osceola; significant other, Irene Betzold of Osceola; step-son, Robbie Burchartz and friend Morgan of Omaha; sisters, Jody (Art) Legler of Brooklyn, WI, Cindy (Merlyn "Bud" Jones) Reed of Osceola, and Susan (Chris Illg) Reed of Lamoni.

Published in Des Moines Register on June 11, 2019
