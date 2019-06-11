|
|
Gary Reed
Osceola - Services for Gary will be held 11:00 am, Thursday; June 13, 2019 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Visitation will be open after 12 noon Wednesday with the family present to greet friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M Wednesday evening at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.
Gary is survived by his parents, Ron and Linda Reed of Osceola; significant other, Irene Betzold of Osceola; step-son, Robbie Burchartz and friend Morgan of Omaha; sisters, Jody (Art) Legler of Brooklyn, WI, Cindy (Merlyn "Bud" Jones) Reed of Osceola, and Susan (Chris Illg) Reed of Lamoni.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 11, 2019