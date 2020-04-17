|
|
Gary Reetz
Gary Reetz, the self acclaimed "funny one", passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 62. He leaves behind a loving wife, two sons, two grandsons, a sister and an eternal legacy of the countless lives he touched, shaped, and molded during his time with us.
Born May 14, 1957 in York, Nebraska, Gary was then raised in the small town of McCool Junction, Nebraska that he would affectionately describe as a town that if you blinked while driving through you would miss it! Gary spent the rest of his grade school years in Indianola, Iowa as an accomplished athlete in Football, Track, and Wrestling.
Gary began displaying his selflessness early in life. After an unfortunate senior year in high school, Gary forwent the many sports scholarship offers he had and chose to attend school at Central College while working full time to provide for his mother, sister and brothers.
Sometime after graduation from college with a counseling degree, Gary began working at a group home for troubled children and teens. As the hard worker that he was, Gary also worked a full-time warehouse distribution job during this time period which sparked a new career path for him. He later went on to manage warehouse and distribution operations across the country and world, taking him to places like London, Delhi, and Madrid. Gary retired in 2014 after a successful career as Global Project Manager for Pearson Education.
However, above all of Gary's professional and athletic accomplishments, he will be remembered for a much different reason. For anyone that knew Gary would agree, that his true purpose in life was his infectious drive to brighten others' days, put a smile on a stranger's face, and effortlessly stay connected with all the wonderful individuals he had encountered during his incredible time on earth. He was never one to forget birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and other special occasions, even if it was for the parent of a connection he had made many years ago for example.
The world may seem a little darker in the days after April 11th, however I challenge you to keep his light alive by reaching out to old acquaintances, or family members whom you may not have spoken to in awhile. Or perhaps find someone, that they themself may be having a tough time. Uplift and encourage them and help put a smile on their face. This is what Gary was so good at, and he would certainly enjoy knowing that his legacy lives on through all of us in this fashion.
We may never understand why he was taken so early, but hopefully find peace in knowing that he must have received a call about a newly available position for a headlining stand-up comedian, a sort of once in a lifetime opportunity that he just couldn't refuse! Or perhaps after the latest Dallas Cowboys free-agency he just couldn't bear another losing season!
Whatever the case may be, it came time that God had a greater need in Heaven for Gary, than he did on earth.
As per Gary's wishes, he will be cremated near his home in Granbury, Texas. The family would like for anyone with memorable or funny stories about Gary, to please share at the link below for everyone to view and enjoy!
https://www.wileyfuneralhome.com/obituary/gary-reetz/
facebook.com/groups/rememberinggaryreetz
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020