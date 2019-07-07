|
Gary Reynolds
West Des Moines - Gary Dean Reynolds, the son of George and Helen (Hinrichsen) Reynolds, was born March 30, 1948 in Mason City, Iowa. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage with Cynthia Jean Stoffer, and this union was blessed with two children: Aaron and Jayme. Gary enjoyed supporting the kids in their activities.
Gary spent his career working for Kum and Go and Seneca Companies. He enjoyed conversing with friends and neighbors, and taking care of his landscaping. Gary enjoyed watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and Atlanta Braves. He also liked to participate in sports, including golf and bowling.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Cindy; two children: Aaron and Jayme; an uncle, Bill Reynolds; and other friends and relatives. Gary had two dogs that he cared for deeply, Bosco and Rocky.
Gary passed away June 27, 2019. His family had a private family service.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019