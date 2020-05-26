Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Des Moines - Gary Runge, 76, of Des Moines died Tuesday, May 19th after a long battle with cancer. Gary graduated from Lincoln High School and Drake University and worked 33 years for the State of Iowa in the Personnel Department.

An evening at Opie's Pizza changed his life forever. In 1969 he married the woman he met that night and they shared 51 years together. Gary and Donna had two children and his family was his priority. He showed his family the beauty of this country and never missed a dance recital or football game. His love was endless.

When Gary was asked how to be a good father he said, "Love your kids with every bit you have in you. No matter what," and "Make memories for and with your kids."

He is survived by his loving wife Donna, daughter Nicole (Jed) their son Will. Son Erik (Stephanie) children, Sophie, Lucy and Elliot. Brother, Robert, son Jason, children, Graham, Justin and Anthony. Brother-in-law, James Papian (Ande) son Chris (Katherine) children, David and Junior. His brother-in-law, Steve (Kate) children Anthony and Nora. And many other relatives and friends.

Due to the current circumstances a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Prostrate Cancer Research or Iowa Food Bank.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 28, 2020
