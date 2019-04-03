|
|
Gary Sullivan
Des Moines - Gary Sullivan, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Gary was born September 19, 1942 in Des Moines, Iowa to Patrick and Bernice (Williams) Sullivan. He retired from Firestone after 32 years of service. Gary was a hardworking man who was loved dearly by his family. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Brenda, Sheila (Scott), Patrick, Shannon and John; grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Gary III, Mindy, Melanie, Dawn, Taylor, Bailey, Brittany, Angelina, Scott and Shane; great-grandchildren, Shianne, AJ, Jordan, Brandon, Landon, Cooper, Jayden, Dominic, Maddy, Mason, Kristian, Caelin, Camryn, Truthann and Kenzleigh; great-great-grandson, Mason; and many other extended family and friends. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Missy and Brinkly.
Gary was preceded in death by his sons, Gary Jr. and Timmy. He was also preceded in death by his dog, Sparky.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Cremation will follow the services.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019