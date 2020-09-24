Gary Swanson



Gary Swanson passed away Friday September 18 in Des Moines. He was 64 years old. Gary was born in Minneapolis on March 20, 1956, and lived in Des Moines since childhood.



Left to cherish his memory is his husband, Jim Hess, daughter Erica, brother Larry (Readis), sister Margo, brother Gordon (Tina), sister Melonnie (Jim) and brother Greg (Stephanie)



Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mildred Swanson.



Services will be held at a later date.









