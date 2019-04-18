|
Gary Uhl
Ankeny - Gary Uhl, 79, of Ankeny passed away April 16, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa funeral home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will be held 5 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 19th, also at the funeral home.
Gary had worked for the Ankeny Parks and Rec. department until his retirement.
He is survived by his children, James, Mindy (Jim) Voigt, Missy (Jeramy) Bergwall, and Mike; 8 grandchildren; 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
He was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 18, 2019