Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Sacred Heart
Boone, IA
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Sacred Heart
Boone, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Boone Memorial Park
19th & Tama Streets
Boone, IA
Gary VanBuskirk Obituary
Gary Van Buskirk

Boone, Iowa - Gary Van Buskirk, age 74, formerly of Des Moines, Mt. Ayr, and presently of Boone, died April 15, 2019 at his home in Boone.

He has been cremated and a Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines at a later date.

Friends may call at the Church on Wednesday after 10 a.m.



Memorials in memory of Gary may be directed to the Church of the Sacred Heart or Boone Babe Ruth Baseball Program.



An informal Celebration of Gary's Life, will be held at the Boone Memorial Park (19th & Tama Streets) in Boone on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from noon until 3 p.m. Please join the family for remembering, food, and fellowship.

Online condolences and full obituary at schroedermemorialchapel.com.

Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall, in Boone, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019
