Gary VanVark

Gary Van Vark



Pella, Iowa - Gary Lee Van Vark passed away on Sunday, September 20, at the Hospice of Pella Comfort House. He leaves two brothers and their wives: Roland John and Ruby Van Vark, Harlan Louis and Bobbie Van Vark all of Pella, a sister-in-law, Linda ( Stanley Van Vark) and her husband, Ken Lindholm of Marshalltown, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 23 at 10:30 am,



First Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 3 pm on Tuesday with the family present from 5- 7pm at the church. Memorials may be given to the First Reformed Church (pipe organ maintenance fund) or the Pella Historical Society.









