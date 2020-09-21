1/1
Gary VanVark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Van Vark

Pella, Iowa - Gary Lee Van Vark passed away on Sunday, September 20, at the Hospice of Pella Comfort House. He leaves two brothers and their wives: Roland John and Ruby Van Vark, Harlan Louis and Bobbie Van Vark all of Pella, a sister-in-law, Linda ( Stanley Van Vark) and her husband, Ken Lindholm of Marshalltown, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 23 at 10:30 am,

First Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 3 pm on Tuesday with the family present from 5- 7pm at the church. Memorials may be given to the First Reformed Church (pipe organ maintenance fund) or the Pella Historical Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved