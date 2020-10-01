1/1
Gary W. Puls
{ "" }
Gary W. Puls

Grinnell - Gary Puls, age 63 of Grinnell, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

A private family service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell with Rev. George Salnave, pastor of the Montezuma First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery northeast of Grinnell.

Memorials may be designated to CIRSI (Central Iowa Residential Services), and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Gary's family online at www.smithfh.com.

Gary Wayne Puls was born the son of James E. Puls, Sr. and Sybil S. (Shaw) Puls on March 12, 1957 in Grinnell, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm northeast of Grinnell in the Sheridan Township. He attended school in Malcom and Grinnell and graduated from Pleasant Hill School in Marshalltown in 1978.

Gary loved life in Grinnell, and he was loved very much by his community, who will remember him for his friendly wave and smile as you drove through town. He was known as "the supervisor" at Linder Tire in Grinnell, one of his favorite places to visit and greet folks. His other favorite places to hang out were the Eagles and Gary's Game Time, where he enjoyed going for doughnuts and cake and to visit with his brother, Dale. Gary looked forward to attending car shows, especially the annual Des Moines car show he and his brother, Jim would attend in one of Jim's hot rods. In the Fall, he enjoyed going to the pumpkin farm with his sisters, Shirley and Linda. He also looked forward to the holidays, when he would stay overnight at his sister, Shirley and Reed's lake home at Lake Ponderosa near Montezuma. His other enjoyments were attending Music in the Park in downtown Grinnell, attending the Farmers Market on Thursdays, and going for "guy rides" drinking a Pepsi with his brother-in-law, Reed while looking for deer and other wildlife. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church northeast of Grinnell, the Boy Scouts, and the Eagles in Grinnell. Gary will be remembered for his kindness, for always having a smile on his face, for being genuine and innocent, and for being a friend to so many people.

Gary is survived by his siblings, James (Marcia) Puls, Jr. and Dale (Cathy) Puls, both of Grinnell, Shirley (Reed) Hoeppner of Montezuma, Iowa, and Linda (Dan) Baumgartner of Readlyn, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Sybil Puls.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2020.
