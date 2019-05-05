|
|
Gary "Jess" Walker
Ankeny - Gary "Jess" Walker, 71, of Ankeny passed away May 2, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E 1st St). a visitation will be held 5 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 6th, also at the church.
He proudly served his country with the United States Army, and retired from Maytag in 2002 where he was a supervisor in tool and die.
Jess is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Nick) Smith; 2 granddaughters, Cammi and Brielle; a brother Ralph (Joyce) Vance; a brother-in-law, Jim Simbro; close friend Ron Davis and many nieces, nephews, and other friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Puppy Jake Foundation.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019