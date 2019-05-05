Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
Gary "Jess" Walker


1947 - 2019
Gary "Jess" Walker Obituary
Gary "Jess" Walker

Ankeny - Gary "Jess" Walker, 71, of Ankeny passed away May 2, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E 1st St). a visitation will be held 5 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 6th, also at the church.

He proudly served his country with the United States Army, and retired from Maytag in 2002 where he was a supervisor in tool and die.

Jess is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Nick) Smith; 2 granddaughters, Cammi and Brielle; a brother Ralph (Joyce) Vance; a brother-in-law, Jim Simbro; close friend Ron Davis and many nieces, nephews, and other friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Puppy Jake Foundation.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019
