Milwaukee - Now in the hands of God our brother Gary Wendell Huston Jr. passed on May 1, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Gary was born in Des Moines, Iowa on March 13, 1944 to Gerald W. Huston Sr. and Bernice (Bunny) Huston. Gary had two children daughter Jori, and son, Brett, one brother Mike (Sandi) of Springfield, Missouri, three sisters, Virginia Huston, Nancy Huston Carnes (Bill) of Dallas, Texas, Barbara Huston Parker (Les) of Corydon, Iowa. Gary graduated from North High School in 1962. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Bunny, father, Gerald, sister, Nancy, and daughter, Jori. Gary has four grandchildren of Milwaukee. Our family is forever grateful to his caretaker, Morre and her family Julian and Angel. Gary has many family members that will truly miss him.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019