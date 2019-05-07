|
Gary Wilkinson
Jacksonville, FL - Gary Gordon Wilkinson, 61, passed away unexpectedly at their home in Jacksonville, Florida on the morning of Friday, May 3, 2019. He left behind his wife of 40 years and one daughter.
Surviving Gary is his wife, Marcie; daughter, Heidi; mother, Karma Wilkinson; sister, Kathy (Dan) Stutsman; sister, Kayla (Scott) Sieloff; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon J. Wilkinson, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services will be held 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with visitation from 5 to 7:30 p.m. prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Deermeadows Baptist Church Royal Ambassadors Program, 9780 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 7, 2019