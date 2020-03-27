|
|
Gayle McClellan
Bayard, Iowa - Private family services for Gayle McClellan, age 83, of Bayard, will be held this weekend. Gayle passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A Celebration of Life for the public will be held later when circumstances allow. Ohde Funeral Home in Bayard is in charge of arrangements.
Gayle is survived by four children: Debbie (Steve) Pope of Des Moines; Patricia (David) Bognanno of Overland Park, Kansas; Mike (Teresa) McClellan of Bayard and Scott (Teresa) McClellan of Bayard; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); a brother Donnie (Debbie) Shoesmith of Stuart; a sister Jerry (Cliff) Kirfman of Richmond Hills, TX; sisters-in-law Anna Moylan of Omaha and Helen Ann Shoesmith of Stuart.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020