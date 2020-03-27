Services
Ohde Funeral Home
402 3Rd St
Bayard, IA 50029
(712) 651-2164
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle McClellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle McClellan


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gayle McClellan

Bayard, Iowa - Private family services for Gayle McClellan, age 83, of Bayard, will be held this weekend. Gayle passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A Celebration of Life for the public will be held later when circumstances allow. Ohde Funeral Home in Bayard is in charge of arrangements.

Gayle is survived by four children: Debbie (Steve) Pope of Des Moines; Patricia (David) Bognanno of Overland Park, Kansas; Mike (Teresa) McClellan of Bayard and Scott (Teresa) McClellan of Bayard; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); a brother Donnie (Debbie) Shoesmith of Stuart; a sister Jerry (Cliff) Kirfman of Richmond Hills, TX; sisters-in-law Anna Moylan of Omaha and Helen Ann Shoesmith of Stuart.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gayle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -