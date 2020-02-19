|
Gayle Ross Laughman
Ankeny - Gayle Ross Laughman, 78, passed away at the Unity Point Hospice Taylor House surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Gayle was born on August 31, 1941 in Runnells, IA to Don and Irene Laughman. He attended Roosevelt High School and continued his education in the Army. Gayle served 31 months in Germany. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 147, and Teamsters retirees. Gayle worked as a professional truck driver for 35 years and retired in 1999. He then spent over 20 years as a truck driving instructor at DMACC.
He married his wife Margaret Hopkins on August 10, 1964 and made a home in Ankeny, IA where they raised their four children. He was active in his boys' youth baseball and was a team coach for several years. Gayle was a longtime fan of the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs as well as an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, staying active both at home and traveling with his wife in their RV. Gayle always had a smile on his face, would talk to anyone and never met a stranger. He was a jokester with a kind soul and will be deeply missed. Gayle was an unselfish person and everything he did was for his wife and family.
Gayle is survived by his wife Margaret, his children; Shelley Brent (Kevin), Melinda Bish, Rodney Laughman (Kelly), and Todd Laughman (Beckie), as well as two furry friends Spike and Stella.
Gayle was also a beloved Grandpa to two grandsons Adam Ayers (Iris) and Brodey Laughman, four granddaughters Abbie Toney (Ryan), Courtney Anderson (Curtis), Kelsey Laughman, and Sophia Laughman. And Great-Grandpa to Jackson Toney, Dean Anderson, Malcolm Corwin. Gayle is also survived by two sisters; Phyllis Clark and Bonnie Welch, and one brother, Jay Laughman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Dehner and brother Lanny Laughman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on this Saturday February 22, 2020 from 11:00am - 3:00pm at Lakeside Center in Ankeny. Located at 400 NW Lakeshore Dr, Ankeny, IA 50023. Military Honors will be at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Unity Point Hospice - The Taylor House in Des Moines, IA and to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020