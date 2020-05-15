|
|
Gaylord Neil Johnson
Cedar Falls - Gaylord John, 85, of Cedar Falls, Iowa and formerly from Panora and Laurens passed away on May 13, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Gaylord Neil Johnson was born on October 7, 1934, the son of Lloyd Raymond and Helen Marie (Crowder) Johnson at home on the farm near Dayton, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Dayton. Gaylord graduated from Dayton High School on May 26, 1953 and then attended the University of Northern Iowa for 1 year. Gaylord worked at the bank in Dayton until the age of 21 when he enlisted in the US Air Force as a pilot from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1957. He went on to serve with the Air National Guard until 1964. On September 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to (Mary) Janis Anderson in Dayton, Iowa. Gaylord worked for Allied Mutual Insurance Company from 1957 until 1969 in Des Moines, Omaha, Nebraska and Lincoln, Nebraska. He then worked at National Indemnity from 1969 until 1974 in Omaha and later became a partner with Hawley Insurance Agency in Laurens, Iowa from 1974 until his retirement in the fall of 1997. During his retirement from 1999 until 2014, he worked at Adventureland in Des Moines.
Gaylord had been a member of the Methodist Church in Dayton and Laurens, Lion's Club in Laurens, and for the last 23 years, was a member of the Faith Bible Church in Panora. Gaylord enjoyed playing cards with Ted, his nephews, many friends & family; watching good movies with his family; and enjoyed boating and living at Lake Panorama.
Survivors are his wife, Janis (Jan) Johnson of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two daughters, Lynn (John) Secor of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Laurie (Steve) Almberg of Wilmington, Illinois; 4 grandchildren, Sara (Secor) Langreck, Elizabeth (Secor) Melcher, Anders Almberg and Erik Almberg; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Nile Johnson of Allen, Texas; sisters-in-law, Avis Christine (Jim) Russell of Georgetown, Texas, and Marilyn Anderson of Dayton, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Joan Semprini and Vernadine Johnson and brothers-in-law, Leonard Anderson and Ted Semprini.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Dayton Cemetery in Dayton, Iowa with Pastor Trevor Nunn from Faith Bible Church of Panora officiating. The graveside service will be streamed live on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page, for those who cannot attend. Military rites will be conducted by the Dayton American Legion, Post 323. Memorials for Gaylord may be directed to either Faith Bible Church in Panora or to Dayton American Legion and online condolences for Gaylord Johnson may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Johnson family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020