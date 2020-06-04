Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaylord R. Bump



Urbandale - Gaylord, 79, died on June 4, 2020. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Sunday, at Merle Hay Funeral Home, following social distancing. A private family funeral will be held on Monday.









