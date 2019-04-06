|
Gaylord "Bud" Rushenberg
Des Moines - Gaylord Leo "Bud" Rushenberg, 92, of Madrid, formerly of Des Moines, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines, IA.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Iles-Westover Funeral Home in Urbandale. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale, followed by a private family burial at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday.
Bud was born February 23, 1927, in Defiance, IA, son of Leo and Ida (Nelson) Rushenberg. He received his education in the Defiance schools before entering the United States Navy during World War II. Following his discharge he was married to Jean Blum on April 21, 1947.
Bud received his Barber certification in Denver, CO and later worked as a barber in Harlan, Iowa before moving to Des Moines in 1962. He then took a job with the Iowa Department of Health where he worked as an inspector as well as other positions within the Department until his retirement. Bud loved cutting hair and continued to do so well into retirement.
He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Urbandale American Legion. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, going on vacations, fishing, hunting, playing cards and gardening. We will all remember his Ol' Bud Pancakes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Gary, a sister Marilyn Coenen, and brothers-in-law Charlie Stessman, Johnny Coenen and Dick Hooper.
Bud is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean, son; Dennis (JoAnn) Rushenberg of Tulsa, OK, daughter Kathy (Richard) Howe of Waukee, sons Randy Rushenberg of Des Moines, Tracy (Deb) Rushenberg of Urbandale and Kevin Rushenberg of Clive, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and two sisters; Darlene Stessman of Johnston and Carol Hooper of Denver, CO.
Memorials may be directed to St. Pius X Catholic Church or John Stoddard Cancer Center.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 6, 2019