|
|
Gaylord Scandrett
Ames - Gaylord Newton Scandrett squeezed as much as he could out of life before finally passing at age 92. After marrying Verna and a try at farming in his early years, he decided it may be better to further his education at Iowa State. This move took them to Ames where he stayed the remainder of their lives.
He worked at a number of companies but settled happily in his role at Iowa State University where he eventually retired. One of his true passions was racquetball which he played several days a week until his body gave out in his late 80's, he also enjoyed motorcyles.
Sons David, Lyle and Don invite family and friends to an open house celebrating his life at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa on Monday, April 8 from 5 to 7 pm.
the family request no flowers or plants, instead memorials may be directed to the family or .
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019