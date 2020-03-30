|
Gene Aspengren
Ankeny - Gene Aspengren, 74, of Ankeny passed away March 27, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Gene has donated his body to The Des Moines University Anatomical Department. Private family services will be held.
Gene was born March 6, 1946 in Des Moines to George and Selma Aspengren. He graduated from East High School in 1964. Gene went on to Mankato State where he received his Bachelors Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. He worked for KVI Marsh & McLennan for 25 years.
In his free time, Gene enjoyed fishing, riding his mowing tractor, spending time in the woods, woodworking, playing different sweepstakes games, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Aspengren of 48 years; children, Shiloh (Jeff) Bloomer, Chad (Sarah) Aspengren; grandchildren, Bryce Aspengren, Grant Aspengren, Cole Aspengren, Joel Bloomer; and many other family and friends.
The family is very grateful to the donor family, and all the medical workers that helped Gene, especially MercyOne Medical Center Transplant Team, Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Iowa Heart, Dr. Steven Phillips Transplant Team, Dr. Chanmnahn Kongtahworn, Dr William Wickemeyer, and Dr. Carole Frier.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020