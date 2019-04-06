|
Gene Bauman
Grimes - Eugene Michael Bauman, 68, Grimes, IA, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA. Gene was born April 13, 1950 in Fort Dodge, IA to Nicholas Phillip & Marcella Arabelle (Wilcox) Bauman.
Gene grew up in Eagle Grove, Iowa, where he attended Eagle Grove High School. After graduating from high school in 1968 Gene attended DMACC where he studied Computer Science. Gene joined the Iowa National Guard in 1971 as an equipment mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1976. After his military service Gene started his career as a Computer Hardware Technician at Zytron in Des Moines. Gene worked for several different companies in the banking and insurance industry throughout his career. Gene always had a love for hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors. He especially enjoyed deer hunting with the same group of friends for more than 35 years. Most of all Gene enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Survivors include wife, Melissa Ann Bauman, daughter, Lindsey (Adam Wicks) Bauman, son, Chad (Lacey) Bauman, daughter, Emily (Michael) Dean, brothers, Leo (Dolores) Bauman, Dennis (Marlene) Bauman, eleven grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life service will be 1:00pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019, Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312. Gene's cremains will be buried at a later date in Eagle Grove, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 6, 2019