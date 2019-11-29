Services
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Dallas Center Chapel
1301 Ash Street
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Granger, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Granger, IA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lincoln Cemetery
Granger, IA
View Map
Gene Herrold Obituary
Gene Herrold

Woodward - Francis Eugene "Gene" Herrold was born on July 8, 1928 and was united with his Savior on November 26, 2019.

Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years Carol; one sister, Donna (Rolland) Paul of Willow Springs, MO; one daughter, Elizabeth (Monte) Grossnickle of Woodward, IA; two sons, Robert Herrold of Granger, IA and Claire Herrold; five grandchildren, Josh (Tiffany) Herrold of Houston, TX, J.D. (Tara) Herrold of Ankeny, IA, Christopher (Shanae) Herrold of Bondurant, IA, Amy (Kyle) Orr of Woodward, IA, and Lynn (Dane) Bumsted of Bloomfield, IA;. He also enjoyed his six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Gene will be held at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Granger, IA from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on December 1, 2019. A Celebration of Life will take place at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Granger, IA at 10:30 am on December 2, 2019. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery in Granger where Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Herrold and sister, Shirley Knoll.

For additional information and online condolences please please www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
