Gene Raymond Hatfield
Des Moines - Gene R. Hatfield born August 9, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa, passed away from complications of his battle with lung cancer on Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was a loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He loved nothing more than a good meal and a game of cribbage with friends and loved ones. Gene was a very proud and active member of several national and international masonic orders. Some of his highest honors are Past Master, Eastgate Masonic Lodge; Past Patron, Northgate Chapter OES; Assistant Provincial Grand Master USA, Masonic Order of Athelstan; Past Grand Commander, Knights Templar of Iowa; Grand King, Grand Chapter RAM of Iowa; KCCH, Des Moines Scottish Rite; Director, Iowa Yeoman of York; Order Purple Cross and Deputy Governor, York Rite College.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister, and his wife of 31 years, Kathy. He is survived by his youngest brother, Jerry; 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous masonic brothers.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heifer International or Hope Ministries.
Due to the unprecedented times, services will be recorded and available to view in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 15th on his obituary page by visiting www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020