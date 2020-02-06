|
|
Gene Rosendahl
Gene Rosendahl, longtime resident of Des Moines, passed peacefully away on January 30th, 2020 after a sudden illness, and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Eugene Ubbe Rosendahl (Gene) was born in Iowa on August 13, 1928 to Ubbe and Sue Rosendahl. He was their third and youngest child.
Gene graduated from Lake City High School in 1947, before attending Simpson College, where he played on the Simpson College football team, and graduated with a degree in chemistry.
While still in college, Gene met his wife Shirley Darlene Morris at a dance at the Tromar Ballroom in Des Moines in 1950. The couple married on May 20, 1951.
After graduation from Simpson, Gene went to work as a chemist at National By Products in Des Moines. He also served in the Army National Guard for eight years during the Korean War era.
Besides fishing and dancing, Gene was an avid golfer. He helped to found the Willow Creek Golf Club, and until recent years, played golf regularly. He was an outgoing and sociable fellow who liked making friends and attending family gatherings. He attended First Federated Church for many years.
Gene is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Shirley; sister Rose; sons Dana (Laurie), Gary, and Kevin (Lavon); and daughters Sheri Miller, and Cindi (Paul) Thurmond; six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12th, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church on the corner of Ashworth and Jordan Creek Parkway, in West Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020