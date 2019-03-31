|
|
Gene William Cocherell
Urbandale - In Loving Memory of Gene William Cocherell, 92, who departed this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born and resided in Keosauqua, Iowa, until WWII. Gene proudly served in the Army Air Corps in Japan and in the Army Reserves post war. He worked at Backman Sheet Metal Co. for 32 years. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and the Urbandale American Legion.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Wanda Tweedy Cocherell, and his sister, Madeline Haynes of Douds IA. He is survived by his children, Stephanie and Randy (Cindy) Cocherell; grandchildren Christopher (Janel) Cocherell and Ashlie (Alan) Fredrickson; and great-granddaughters, Everlie,Wyndsor, and Audrey.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Iles-Westover Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Altoona Cemetery in Altoona, IA. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019