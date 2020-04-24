|
|
Geneva Holmes
Guthrie Center - Geneva M. Holmes, age 97 of Adel, (formerly of Earlham), passed away on April 22, 2020. Due to COVID-19 and current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, a private family graveside service will take place Tuesday April 28th at Union Cemetery near Guthrie Center.
Memorial donations can be made to Early Chapel Christian Church in Earlham. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020