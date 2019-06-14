|
|
Geneva Robben
Altoona - Geneva Robben, 81, passed away on June 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St John & Paul Catholic Church in Altoona, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:00 until service time at 10:00 a.m.
Geneva Wilma Racette was born on July 30, 1937, in Grinnell, Kansas and was united in marriage to Dennis Robben on July 30, 1956.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 62 years, Dennis and her sons, Brian (Debbie) Robben, Brett (Janell) Robben, Matt (Cheryl) Robben and Daniel (Lisa) Robben, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
In death, Geneva rejoins her daughter, Ann Robben, and her parents, Bill and Mary Racette.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 14, 2019