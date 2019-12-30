|
Genevieve G. Porto
Genevieve G. Porto died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Dec. 29. Funeral services will be held at St. Augustin's Church at 1pm on Sat., Jan. 4.
Genevieve was born and raised in Des Moines and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1940. She married her husband, Tony Porto of 66 years and became the proud mother of six children. She was well known fir constant smile, magnetic personality and love of life. She exudes a personal warmth and never knew a stranger. A conversation with Genevieve always resulted in one walking away feeling like the most important person in the world.
She was born with an unwavering faith, amazing fortitude during tough times and a beauty that transcended from within.
Her love and loyalty for the Jesuit community at Creighton University was a priority throughout her life. This resulted in the start of the Porto Urgent Care Clinic in 2010. The clinic currently provides free basic healthcare needs to an average of 7,000 people per month in the Omaha area. She truly believed that to those whom much had been given much was expected, and she considered herself truly blessed.
Genevieve is preceded in death by her husband Tony, her son Tony Jr., son-in-law Bill Lillis and son-in-law Mike Kent. She is survived by her children Kathleen Lillis, Cecelia Kent, Steve, Dennis (Jan) and Michelle (Doug) Nemmers, and daughter-in-law Mary Porto, as well as many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Porto Clinic at Creighton Medical School c/o Creighton University, 2500 California St., Omaha Ne.,68178
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020