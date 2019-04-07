Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Pleasant Hill, IA
Genevieve (Jenny) Powers


Genevieve (Jenny) Powers Obituary
Genevieve (Jenny) Powers

- - Genevieve (Jenny) Powers, age 93, passed away peacefully Sunday March 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospice, Johnston, Iowa. She was born January 29, 1926 in Wayne County, Iowa to Deo and Blanch (Horner) Morris.

Jenny is survived by sons Gary and Michael Powers, stepdaughter Linda Melear, half sister Carol Ann Cowley and many loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband Keith, two half brothers Melvin and Darwin Morris, parents Deo and Blanch, step mother Ruby Printy Morris, step mother Berniece Stonebraker Morris.

She was a member of Grant Park Christian Church.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 11:30am at Oakwood Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.

She was a loving and caring person to all who knew her.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019
