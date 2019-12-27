|
Genora Jones
New Virginia - Genora Jayne (Brandt) Jones born on March 15, 1932 in Princeton, Iowa, and passed from this life Friday, December 20, 2019 at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, at 87 years of age. She was the last surviving child of 13 children born to Frederick William Brandt and Gladys Marie (Space) Brandt.
Genora graduated from Ellston High School in 1950. After graduation she worked at Gits Manufacturing in Creston, Iowa. She married David Ray Jones on April 9, 1955 in Creston. Two children blessed this union, Jeffrey and Julie.
Genora was a stay at home mom until her children were grown. She was an active member of the Bethel Chapel Christian Union Church serving in many roles, Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, elder, and secretary/treasurer for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canning vegetables and fruit from her garden, and her flowers. But her greatest loves were her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Genora began working in the Osceola area in 1976 and retired from Furnas Electric after many years. After retiring from Furnas Electric, she worked several more years part time at White's Woodworking.
Those relatives who preceded Genora in death were her husband, David Jones, parents, Fred and Gladys Brandt, and 12 brothers & sisters.
Genora leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jeff (Sharon) Jones of New Virginia, Iowa; her daughter, Julie (Robert) Cosner of Des Moines, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, brother and sister in laws, as well as other relatives and many friends.
Celebration of her life service will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Jack Cooper officiating.
Family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 prior to the services at Kale Funeral Home.
Interment of her cremains will be with her husband in Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Online condolences directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019