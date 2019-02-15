|
Geoff Fein
Newton - Geoff, 60, died Wednesday at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Memorials are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Geoff is survived by his wife Valerie Fein of Newton, mother & step-father, Kay & Harley Pattison of California, in-laws, Patty & L.D. Crain of Monroe, brother, Adam (Val) Fein and their daughter, Ally of Wildwood, MO, sister-in-law, Melissa (Ray) Serrano and their children, Elena, Maegan and Alex of Ankeny.
Online at kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 15, 2019