Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Geoff Fein Obituary
Geoff Fein

Newton - Geoff, 60, died Wednesday at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Memorials are suggested to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Mercy Hospice in Johnston.

Geoff is survived by his wife Valerie Fein of Newton, mother & step-father, Kay & Harley Pattison of California, in-laws, Patty & L.D. Crain of Monroe, brother, Adam (Val) Fein and their daughter, Ally of Wildwood, MO, sister-in-law, Melissa (Ray) Serrano and their children, Elena, Maegan and Alex of Ankeny.

Online at kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 15, 2019
