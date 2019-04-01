Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Briley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Briley


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George A. Briley Obituary
George A. Briley

Des Moines - George A. Briley, 69, passed away on March 28, 2019 at Unity Point Hospice-Taylor House. He was born in Des Moines, on February 4, 1950, to Fred and Katherine Briley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Claudia; sons, Jeff (Sarah) Briley, Chad (Michelle) Briley, Dustin (Angie) Mason; daughter, Ginny (Josh) Mitchell; mother, Katherine Briley; brothers, Fred Jr., Dennis and Mark; sister, Janet and 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. George is preceded in death by his father, Fred and sister Carol.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now