George A. Briley
Des Moines - George A. Briley, 69, passed away on March 28, 2019 at Unity Point Hospice-Taylor House. He was born in Des Moines, on February 4, 1950, to Fred and Katherine Briley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Claudia; sons, Jeff (Sarah) Briley, Chad (Michelle) Briley, Dustin (Angie) Mason; daughter, Ginny (Josh) Mitchell; mother, Katherine Briley; brothers, Fred Jr., Dennis and Mark; sister, Janet and 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. George is preceded in death by his father, Fred and sister Carol.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 1, 2019