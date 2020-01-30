|
George (Chico) Aguiniga
Des Moines - George (Chico) Patrick Aguiniga, age 76, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family.
Chico was born September 13, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Primitivo and Rose (Rodriguez) Aguiniga. He worked for Wesley Jensen Contact Lens Company in Chicago. After moving to Des Moines, he worked for Boesen the Florist for eight years designing floral arrangements. His last job was at First Step Now as a Senior Companion. He received an award from the governor for his work with seniors. Chico loved to dance, cook, and loved music.
Chico is survived by his husband of 53 years, Sheldon Silverstein; siblings, Ramona (Dennis) Fritz, Martha (Ken) Fritz, Janet (Jeff) Cole, Janice (Ron) Bagley, Beatrice (Dennis) Negrete, and Mary Parades; special niece, Danette (Enrique) Aguiniga Sanchez; and many other nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Primitivo and Rose Aguiniga; and his siblings, Rosalie McCoy, Primitivo Aguiniga Jr., Robert Aguiniga, Raymond Aguiniga, Richard Aguiniga, and Gloria Fritz.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Cremation will take place after the services.
Contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Chico.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020