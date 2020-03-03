|
|
George Archer
Des Moines - George Henry Archer passed away February 29, 2020 at the grand age of 88. He was born on April 21, 1931 to George W. & Ruth Archer and enjoyed the company of 5 siblings- JoAnn, Marilyn, Helen, Ivan & Teresa. George served in the United States Air National Guard for 24 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant when he retired in 1972. He excelled at his role as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician (Jet 1 & 2 engines) as well as his role of Crew Chief on P51s, F80s, T33s, F84s and F100s. Through his natural aptitude for mechanics & his problem-solving nature, George spent many years collecting and restoring many rare hit & miss gas engines, and was a member of the Central Hawkeye Gas Engine & Tractor Association. George was an avid collector of antique cars and enjoyed participating in the annual Motor Ioway cruise. He was also a member of the Central Iowa Model A Club. To many though, George was known as the "friendly garbage man" of North Des Moines where he owned & operated Archer Disposal. For George, refuse was a family affair and most in the family spent some amount of time on the job.
Through his first union with Shirley Hebron, George was blessed with 3 children: George "Abe" (Jennifer) Archer, Dean (Rebecca) Archer, and Mari (Brian) Sample. George later married Bertha Wagner and gained 4 more children to his family: Donna "DeeDee" Wildin, Tony (Deanne) Ellis, Don (Shari) Ellis and John Ellis. Together with 7 children, they managed a house full of chaos, taught life lessons, and of course put the kids to work hauling refuse! Many years after wife Bertha passed, George met & married Jean Pearson and gained another son to the family with Marshall (Janet) Pearson. George was an avid family man with a final tally of 8 children, 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild!
Later in life George found a new passion advocating for elderly folks such as himself when he joined the senior living community at Bickford-Urbandale. He loved the staff and his co-residents and often participated in "sports" such as beanbag baseball. George was a mover and a shaker right up until the end and that is exactly how his friends and family will remember his larger-than-life smile, his ornery joking and his kind-hearted welcome to those around him.
George was preceded in death by wives Bertha Archer & Jean Archer as well as son Don Ellis, daughter Donna Diane Wildin, step-son Marshall Pearson, grandson John Henry Ellis in addition to both parents, sister Helen and other relatives.
To the family, he was a son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a legend among many and this world will never know another George H. Archer.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines, with a time of sharing to begin at 1 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020