George B. Faux, Jr.
Des Moines - George Bernard Faux Jr, 87, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at Eden Crest of Green Meadows in Johnston, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral.
George was born August 30, 1931 in Patterson, Iowa to George and Ila (Stowell) Faux. George grew up in Des Moines and graduated from East High School in 1948. He then enlisted in the Navy and was honorably discharged on March 1, 1955. With the help of the GI Bill, he attended Drake University to obtain his accounting degree in 1958. George went to work for the Federal Government as an auditor. During this time, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Helen Dillon and married her on November 11, 1961 in Des Moines. George and Dorothy traveled extensively to 48 contiguous states and Hawaii, British Isles, Canada, the Caribbean, and Mexico. In 1987, they moved to Carthage, Texas and joined Central Baptist Church. Dorothy passed away in 2011. In 2017, George moved back to Iowa and lived most of his remaining time at Courtyard Estates in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
George is survived by his brothers; Ivan and Charles; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Lloyd, Calvin, Alfred; sisters; Almeda Booth, and Lois Sherify.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Courtyard and Eden Crest for the loving care given to him for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be directed to Iowa Department of the Blind, 524 4th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019