George Cecil Berry
Winterset - George Cecil Berry, 95, passed away October 30, 2020, at the Madison County Memorial Hospital in Winterset.
A visitation will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel, where family will be present to receive friends during this time. A funeral service will immediately follow, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Winterset Cemetery. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are recommended. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com
.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Wiemann; daughter-in-law, Sandy Sutherland Berry; sister, Alice Beardsley; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a great great-grandchild on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orra and Margaret; his wife, Ethel; son, Bill; a granddaughter, Jennifer Wiemann; son-in-law, Michael Wiemann; and brother-in-law, Wilber Beardsley.