Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Westover Funeral Home
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Westover Funeral Home
George Dennis "Denny" Lynn Obituary
George Dennis "Denny" Lynn

Des Moines - George Dennis Lynn, 75, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Westover Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Cremation will follow services.

Denny was born August 29, 1943, in Des Moines to Raymond and Doris (Huffnagel) Lynn. He married Mary Miller on October 3, 1964. Denny worked for Correll Construction and the Kybo Company.

Denny is survived by his wife, Mary, children, Craig Lynn and Teri Lynn of Des Moines, granddaughter, Tierney Lynn and sisters, Sondra Lynn and Raedean Campbell.

Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Online condolences and a complete obituary may be found at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 8, 2019
